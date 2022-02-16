Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,120 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.41% of United Community Banks worth $97,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 100.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UCBI opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

