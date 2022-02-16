Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,387 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.28% of Alaska Air Group worth $94,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $43,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 499.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 557,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $24,524,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

ALK stock opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

