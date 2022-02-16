Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.48% of Coherent worth $90,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Coherent by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Coherent stock opened at $264.63 on Wednesday. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.82 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

