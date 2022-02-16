Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,615 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.42% of First Financial Bankshares worth $92,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,486 shares of company stock worth $266,167. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

