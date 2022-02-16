Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Posts Earnings Results

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.84) by $1.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,888. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Dingdong has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

