Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.40

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.40 and traded as low as $8.63. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 3,347,776 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

