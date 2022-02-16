DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Position Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in DISH Network by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in DISH Network by 66.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $203,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.04.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.