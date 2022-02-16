Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 914,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,520,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $897,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $719.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

