DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,584,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,276 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $665,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.06.

DocuSign stock opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of -216.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.06 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.