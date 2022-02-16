Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.14

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$59.14 and traded as high as C$64.91. Dollarama shares last traded at C$64.00, with a volume of 445,258 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins upgraded Dollarama to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.60.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$19.06 billion and a PE ratio of 31.82.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5881067 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total transaction of C$351,241.80. Also, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.