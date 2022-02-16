Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 270.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DPZUF remained flat at $$75.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $109.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.92.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

