Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 270.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DPZUF remained flat at $$75.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $109.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.92.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
