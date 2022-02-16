Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.23.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $433.34. The stock had a trading volume of 339,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,986. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.43. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,728,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,878,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

