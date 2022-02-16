Donegal Group (DGICA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.27. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

DGICA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Donegal Group during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

