DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DASH traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,394,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,044. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.67. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $91.96 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of -0.36.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $2,233,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $6,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,438 shares of company stock worth $94,941,382 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after buying an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in DoorDash by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DoorDash by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in DoorDash by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in DoorDash by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.89.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

