Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on DOCS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
DOCS traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,697. Doximity has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.52.
In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,092 shares of company stock worth $1,193,195.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $96,187,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,385,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $84,272,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
