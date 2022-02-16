Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

DOCS traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,697. Doximity has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.52.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,092 shares of company stock worth $1,193,195.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $96,187,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,385,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $84,272,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

