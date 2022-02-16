DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $35.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKNG. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.09.

DKNG opened at $23.73 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

