Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $30.12, but opened at $31.20. Driven Brands shares last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 5,791 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DRVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
About Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.