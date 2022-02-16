Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $30.12, but opened at $31.20. Driven Brands shares last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 5,791 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 26.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. 29.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

