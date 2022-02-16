Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Short Interest Up 80.9% in January

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, insider Millennium Management Llc sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSAC. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $742,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 104,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 34,252 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSAC opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. Duddell Street Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Duddell Street Acquisition Company Profile

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

