Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.99

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.985 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Duke Energy has increased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Duke Energy has a payout ratio of 68.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.56. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

