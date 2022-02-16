Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,215 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

