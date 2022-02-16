Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $40,502,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% during the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,169,000 after acquiring an additional 177,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.72.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.