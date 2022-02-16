Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,160 BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 88,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,626 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $95,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 7,246 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $166,875.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,387 in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

