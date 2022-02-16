Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 22,434 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,434 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 11.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 577,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSRM. boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $20.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

