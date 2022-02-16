Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $312,000 Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.06% of Gilat Satellite Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 160,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 107,878 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.22. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

