Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $336,000 Position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSP opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSP. StockNews.com raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

In other Datto news, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,813 shares of company stock worth $4,079,219. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

