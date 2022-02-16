Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dynatronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

