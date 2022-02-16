DynTek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNE) Plans $0.62 Dividend

DynTek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNE) declared a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.6201 per share on Monday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNE opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. DynTek has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.
DynTek Company Profile
