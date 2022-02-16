E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Short Interest Down 25.4% in January

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ETAC opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86. E.Merge Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.66.
E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.
