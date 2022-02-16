Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,686 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 109,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,010 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $616.77 million, a PE ratio of 116.49 and a beta of 0.67. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.