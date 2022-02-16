EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.590-$1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.560-$6.700 EPS.

EGP stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.45. 3,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,270. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.44.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

