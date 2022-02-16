Eaton Vance Management Acquires 883 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.56% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $20,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KNSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $194.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.96. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $245.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.