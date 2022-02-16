Eaton Vance Management Buys 27,633 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.28% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $23,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

BFAM opened at $133.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.18 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.27 and its 200-day moving average is $138.02.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

