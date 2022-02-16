Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,159 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.09% of NetApp worth $17,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 3,969.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.07. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

