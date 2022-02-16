Eaton Vance Management Has $18.52 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,347 shares of company stock valued at $13,369,589. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $630.15 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

