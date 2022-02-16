Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 222.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,414 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,634 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of Expedia Group worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 102.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total transaction of $440,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $488,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,794 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,444 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $211.93 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.11.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.