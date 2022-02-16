Eaton Vance Management Reduces Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 82,165 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $14,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 44.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,197 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after buying an additional 1,881,814 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $3,185,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $485,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CQP opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.91. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $51.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

CQP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

