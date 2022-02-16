Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 40.6% over the last three years.
EVG opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.05.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
