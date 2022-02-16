Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 40.6% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

EVG opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 48.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.