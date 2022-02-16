Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $34.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

