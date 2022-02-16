Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $34.68.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
