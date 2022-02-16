Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the January 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $73,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,421,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after buying an additional 482,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,459,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,426,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 84,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 67,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

