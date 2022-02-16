Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Update

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of TEAF opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
