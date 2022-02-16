Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Update

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TEAF opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 12.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

