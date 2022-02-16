Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post sales of $3.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.15 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $13.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $14.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.01 billion to $15.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.15.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 464,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,788. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $180.37 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

