Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,090. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. Edesa Biotech has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDSA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Edesa Biotech by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Edesa Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

