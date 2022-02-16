Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Argus upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,038 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,254,000 after acquiring an additional 188,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Edison International by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Edison International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after purchasing an additional 691,686 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Edison International by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,763. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 139.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.