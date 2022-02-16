EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Acquires 779 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 103.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 99,162 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 429,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,435,000 after acquiring an additional 101,705 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.27. 18,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.43. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.23 and a one year high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

