EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $445.02. The stock had a trading volume of 358,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,706. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $373.26 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

