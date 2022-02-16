Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.71. Electronic Arts posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

EA opened at $134.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $148.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,845 shares of company stock worth $4,288,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

