Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Issues Earnings Results

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ELVT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. 610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,013. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.10. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $117.25 million, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.26.
ELVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
About Elevate Credit
Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.
