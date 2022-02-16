Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Issues Earnings Results

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELVT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. 610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,013. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.10. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $117.25 million, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

ELVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 355,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.