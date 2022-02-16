Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the January 15th total of 94,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 199,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on EARN shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,137.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 49.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. 1,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,334. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $132.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.01%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

