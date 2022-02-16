Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Update

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ELLO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.36 million, a PE ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Ellomay Capital has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $35.40.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.63% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

