Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Update

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ELLO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.36 million, a PE ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Ellomay Capital has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $35.40.
Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter.
Ellomay Capital Company Profile
Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.
