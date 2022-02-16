Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.40

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.40 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.91 ($0.08). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.08), with a volume of 7,683,177 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £44.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 16.50 and a quick ratio of 16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.55.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

